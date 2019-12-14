Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 12 - 2019

This beautiful Saturday, may the Lord God have mercy on you, forgive all your sins, hear your cry from Zion, and accept your prayers, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every counsel of the wicked against your destiny shall not stand. I speak peace to every storm assigned to destabilize you, and may the light of your star become out of reach to your enemies and unquenchable for the wicked, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Seek God with all your heart and you will find him. Always remain Rapturable.

Good morning, and have a peaceful weekend.