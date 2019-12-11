Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 12 -2019

It's a Bright New Day!! Jesus is Lord!

Rev 5 vs 9 And they sang a new song: saying "You are worthy to take the scroll, and to open it's aseals; for you were slain, and have redeemed us to God by your blood out of every tribe and tongue and people and nations.

Beloved, this,day, this Season, you, your family, health, finances, business career, all that concerns you are redeemed from negative quarters, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Songs of praise for God's redemption will neither seize in your life nor family. The time is now. You will be celebrated in these remaining weeks of the year, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Shout for Joy, for your redeemer liveth. But in the midst of these joys, remember that Christ is coming back again.

Good morning and have a testimony-filled day.