TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

19 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 12 -2019

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

It's a Bright New Day!! Jesus is Lord!
Rev 5 vs 9 And they sang a new song: saying "You are worthy to take the scroll, and to open it's aseals; for you were slain, and have redeemed us to God by your blood out of every tribe and tongue and people and nations.

Beloved, this,day, this Season, you, your family, health, finances, business career, all that concerns you are redeemed from negative quarters, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Songs of praise for God's redemption will neither seize in your life nor family. The time is now. You will be celebrated in these remaining weeks of the year, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Shout for Joy, for your redeemer liveth. But in the midst of these joys, remember that Christ is coming back again.

Good morning and have a testimony-filled day.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists