11 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 12 -2019

By The Nigerian Voice
This day, may the forth man in the fire appear with fire, thunder, brimstone and wildwind to protect you and to silence the forces of frustration and discouragement assigned against you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every battle against you is dismantled. By the blood of Jesus, you shall prosper and be fruitful, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the brightness of today lighten up your hope and your heart with abundant joy for greater tomorrow. May the blessings and peace of God settle in your life in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a sweet day.


