Today's Christian Devotion 10 - 12 -2019

It's another great day. A day of special visit from God to his people. You are one of them. Beloved of God, as you rise up to praise and worship God this morning, give God quality thanks for seeing you through from jan to dec, because many that started the year with you are no more. As you show gratitude to God for your life, may he give you, not just those things you desire but also those things you deserve, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will put new songs in your mouth that will go beyond this season. Just believe in his ability to carry you through and I bet you that you will return with your basket full of miracles, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Remain faithful to God in all you do, both in secret and in the open. Jesus is coming for a church(person) without SPOT or WRINKLE! Be that Person!

Good morning and have a productive day.