Today's Christian Devotion 09 - 12 -2019

Welcome to another glorious Monday. A day of Grace!

Beloved, We are awake today only by the demonstration of God's love, the confirmation that we are indeed products of Grace. How great is God's love stored up for those who love Him. My earnest prayers for you this morning is that, what stopped others will never stop you, What obstructed other people's destiny shall not in any way come near you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall flourish like a tree planted by the river side. You shall have no experience of dryness in all you do in Jesus mighty name, amen.

All these, are possible because Grace is involved. Grace has indeed found you and your loved ones this season. Jesus is Grace personified. Live for Grace, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Remain Rapturable.

Good Morning and continue to enjoy Grace full week.