12 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 08 - 12 -2019

By The Nigerian Voice
NKJV 2 Corinthians 1:20 "For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us." May every promise that God has said about you this year begin to see manifestation today and for rest of this year, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The mighty God, who turns eggs to birds, seeds to fruits, fluid to human, hardship to relief, crucification to Salvation, will turn your prayers and expectations to reality in this season and as long as you live, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a resourceful new week.


