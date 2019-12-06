Today's Christian Devotion 06 - 12 - 2019

It's a New Day! A New Dawn! A Beautiful Morning!! Praise God! Isa. 43vs 18-19 Remember not the former things, "Behold, I am doing a new thing. Now it springs forth; do you not perceive and know it?, I will even make road in the wilderness and river in the desert.

Beloved, as the Lord lives, in this season and beyond, God is ready to do the impossible for us, turning, every pain to gain, every shame to fame (double honour Isa61vs7), every groaning to glory, every tear to triumph, every test to uncommon testimonies, every pity to praise for us and our household. This he is set to do, just to make us forget our urgly past and embrace our beautiful future, making good his word in Jer 29 vs 11, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen. Our new dawn has come. New Every Morning is God's love! Be That love wherever you are! Always remember that Jesus is coming back soon.

Good morning and have a splendid weekend.