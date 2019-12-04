Today's Christian Devotion 05 - 12 -2019

It's a beautiful morning. Glory to God. Beloved, as the year is gradually coming to an end, you will experience full worth of life. You will multiply in health and wealth as you remain in the safe hands of God, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You will begin to experience showers of Blessings, sun of righteousness and wind of positive change in your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You and your loved ones are highly blessed. Jesus is the same Yesterday, Today and Forever; tell your yourself and your neighbour that. Remain Rapturable.

Good Morning and have a pleasant day.