Today's Christian Devotion 03 - 12- 2019

Isaiah 54: 14 -15 " In righteousness you shall be established; You shall be far from oppression, for you shall not fear; as for that terror, it shall not come near you. Indeed they shall surely assemble, whosoever assembles against you shall fall for your sake, in the mighty name of Jesus amen. This December henceforth, I pray, every evil decision, that enemy conceived for your life and your family shall be aborted. Any battle that didn't conquer you in the past eleven months will not conquer you again, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Arrows of the wicked will not locate you and you shall be far from oppression, attacks, bewitchment and work of ritualist, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Any power or personality, who wants to terrorise you, fire will consume them. I prophecy, the Lord will favor you and men will bless you, ways that will make you happy will open for you. You will end this year well and you will enter year 2020 with full blessings of God, good health and joy in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a blissful day.