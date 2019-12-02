TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 02 - 12 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size

It is written in Ecclesiastes 7:8 "Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof: and the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit."

Brethren, today marks the beginning of new things in your home. You started January with joy and dancing, I pray you will end the year with songs of victory and thanksgiving, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May your prayer of faith move the hands of God to lift you up beyond your imagination. Your rewards of waiting will manifest like a dream in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a great week.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists