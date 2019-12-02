Today's Christian Devotion 02 - 12 -2019

It is written in Ecclesiastes 7:8 "Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof: and the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit."

Brethren, today marks the beginning of new things in your home. You started January with joy and dancing, I pray you will end the year with songs of victory and thanksgiving, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May your prayer of faith move the hands of God to lift you up beyond your imagination. Your rewards of waiting will manifest like a dream in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a great week.