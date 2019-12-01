Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 12 -2019

Hurrah, It's December. The Very last month in the year. All Glory to God.

Phil 4 vs 19, And my God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory, by Christ Jesus.

Beloved, our God is Elshadai, The all sufficient God. He says what he does, and does what he says. He honours his words more than his name, as high and great as his name is. My prayer for you and your own as you enter this very last month December, is that God will honour in your lives, What he promised you in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, that are yet to be manifested, in this December without further delay, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

And all round incredible miracles await you in this month. Rejoice, enjoy all that Jesus has in stock for you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Keep preparing for his 2nd coming. Remain Rapturable.

Good Morning, happy new month, merry Christmas in advance and have an all round joy in this December, the month of our lord Jesus Christ.