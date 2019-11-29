TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

11 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 11 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
Jer1:12”Then said the Lord unto me, Thou hast well seen: for I will hasten my word to perform.

Beloved, what have you been seeing since this year began?. God can only perform what your eyes can see. See success in place of failure; see miracle in that misery; see appointment in that disappointment; This year will not end until your dominion over situation and circumstances is established, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.


