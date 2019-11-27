Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 11 -2019

The palm tree is never affected by any season, whether in raining or dry season. You are like a palm tree. I decree by the power of the most high God this morning, that No matter the season, you will always stay fresh and green, in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

You will never suffer dryness nor hunger despite the situation on ground and you will always glorify God for always having your back in Jesus mighty name, amen. Always remember that heaven and hell are not mere imagination, they are real.

Good morning, remain Rapturable and have a great day.