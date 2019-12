Listen

1Cor 10:12”Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall.”

Beloved sanctification is a path way to glorious living. Don’t take God's grace and mercy for granted. Joseph said but “I fear God”, Let the fear of God guide your inner self and prepare you for a life devoid of sin so as to make heaven, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

