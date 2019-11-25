Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 11 -2019

Welcome a brand new day, a pleasant morning to behold! Prov16 vs 9, A man's heart plans his way, but the lord directs his steps.

Beloved, the steps of the righteous are ordered by the Lord. This beautiful morning, this beautiful day, I pray that God who determines the direction of everything, will order and direct all that concerns you and your family, by all standard, to an enviable success, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You and your own will never walk with God in vain. His bIessings will locate you, cause river of peace to flow through your heart and grant you comfort in every area of your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Jesus does not only know the way, he is the "WAY" Jn 14 vs 6. Follow him, and you will make heaven.

Good morning and have a beautiful day.