Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 11 -2019

Do you rejoice in obeying God’s law, or are you still ruled by your sinful nature? You no longer have to be; the secret of how to live happily is found in Jesus. He delivered you from sin when he died for you on the cross. All you have to do is turn your back on sin, ask him to forgive you and start living according to His will.

Prayer

Heavenly Father, you are aware of each of my many sins. I want to confess them to you by name. Please forgive me. I trust in you. Thank you that I know you will surround me with your love, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Always remember that to walk with God is heaven, but to turn away from him, is hell.

Good morning and have a great Monday.