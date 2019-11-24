Today's Christian Devotion 24- 11 - 2019

Welcome to another new day. A day of change from Story to Glory.

Mark 10 vs 49 - 52 So Jesus stood still and commanded him to be called. Then they called the blind man, saying to him, "Be of good cheer. Rise, He is calling you"...........Then Jesus said to him,"Go your way, your faith has made you well", immediately he received his sight and followed Jesus on the road.

Beloved, this day, the remaining days of this year, as you cry to Jesus in faith for that need, amongst other needs, he will hear and Stand still to attend to you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May he make you rise from that ugly position, situation, enemies kept you over time. May he wear you a new garment this season henceforth, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The people that never wanted your progress, will work for you against their wishes. May you receive the exact answers to your prayers today, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

The blind man got what he wanted and followed Jesus, do same and get your rewards in Jesus mighty name, amen. Be of good cheer.

Good morning and have a productive new week.