Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 11 -2019

I will bless the lord at all times and his praise shall continually be in my mouth. Brethren, magnify the lord with me, and let us exalt his name together because this God is the wisest of the wise. This God is the strongest of the strong. He is the mightiest of the mighty, and he is the richest of the rich.

Beloved, you have the God that can never fail. Nothing can withstand him. When he decides on anything, it is done. That’s the God you and I serve. He will not forsake you in your troubles. He will arise for you. He will fight for you. He will defend you. He will provide for you. He will promote you. He will watch over you. He hold the whole world and the strong and the weak in his hand. He is the supreme God.

He is the authority. What he says is final. In your life, may the Yes of God stand always against the No of the enemies, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen and amen. Always remember that Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.