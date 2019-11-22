Today's Christian Devotion 22- 11 - 2019

What a previlage to see another day. We return all glory to the creator that was not created, the unmoved mover, the existence himself. Beloved, this season, you and your own will neither be stranded, nor disadvantaged, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. You will experience smooth acceleration in all your endeavours this season.

Your dreams will manifest with testimonies to show for it. I declare that God's abundant grace and provisions shall locate you, stay with you and your family.

His favour shall be with you everyday of your life in Jesus mighty name,. amen. As you keep having and enjoying God's numerous blessings, let Jesus be your focus for he loves you. Remain Rapturable.

Good morning and have a rewarding day.