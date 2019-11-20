Today's Christian Devotion 21 - 11 -2019

Brethren, let us praise God this morning for his great deeds in our lives. God is the God that was, the God that is and the God that will ever be. He is the Lord, and he does not change. No Word of his lips is void of power. He is not a man that he should lie, neither the son of man that he should repent.

If he said it, he will do it. If he has spoken it, he will bring it to pass. This God is our rock and our shield. He is our Way-Maker and our bridge over troubled waters. When you are thirsty, he is your water. When you are hungry, he is your bread. When you are confused, he is your direction. When you need a lawyer, he is your advocate and helper. His name is Jehovah Rapha.

He is your healer. As you praise him and ascribe greatness to him this morning, may he heal you of any sickness in your body and restore your fortunes like the watercourses in the negeb, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a great day.