Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 11 -2019

1. I can use evil things that happen to you to accomplish good things. Genesis 50:20

2. I will cause your life to draw others to Christ. Matthew 4:19

3. While you depend on Me, I get things done for you. Exodus 14:14

4. You can have My comfort and be satisfied. Matthew 5.4-6

Which promise stands out to you today? Is there a promise you want more faith to believe? Stop and talk to God now. May God strengthen your faith in Jesus mighty name, amen. Good morning and have an awesome day.