Today's Christian Devotion 19 - 11 -2019

Glory be to Father for giving us another gift of life. It's a new day. Gen 27 vs 28 : "Therefore, may God give you the Dews of Heaven, of the fatness of the earth and plenty of grain and wine".

Beloved, my earnest prayers this day is that, God will open the heavens and release it's dews unto you and your household, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The earth will produce it's increase for you. God will crown all your efforts for survival with unimaginable success, in the mighty name of Jesus amen. His glory will continue to radiate in your life and family members.

The Light of God will consume the darkness around you and your household in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Everyday, brings us closer to his second coming. Be Prepared.

Good Morning and have a blessed day.