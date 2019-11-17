Today's Christian Devotion 18 - 11 -2019

1. I will never lie to you. I’ll make good what I say! Numbers 23:19

2. When you’re merciful - you’ll enjoy My mercy. Matthew 5:7

3. Trust Me. I keep my word. Forever. Deuteronomy 7:9

4. I have a reward for you in Heaven because you endured hard times here. Matthew 5:11-12

Brethren, which promise stands out to you today? Is there a promise you want more faith to believe? Stop and talk to God now. May God bless you in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a joyful monday.