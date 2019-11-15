Today's Christian Devotion 16 - 11 -2019

FINAL AUTHORITY“: I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.” Revelations 1:8 KJV

When you sit down ordinarily and watch the events of life, the situations and challenges, you are tempted to believe that the devil is in charge. It appears as if heaven is silent, but that’s not true. When you read the scripture, you will see that the reverse is the case. Your God is in charge! It excites me to know that no matter what I encounter, God is still in charge. I am talking about the Almighty. He is the final authority. He is the beginning! He is the end! He is the first! He is the last! And He is the center. He upholds all things by the Word of His power! Your God is the centre of Power.

At times we need to sit down and meditate over this God that we serve. May God strengthen your faith in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a restful Saturday