Today's Christian Devotion 15 - 11 -2019

Beloved, rise this morning to a glorious day!! New every Morning is God's love, our awakening and uprising prove it. Today shall record a positive history in your life in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

May the dews of heaven fall upon all areas of your life, fulfil your expectations and grant your heart desires in this season, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

There shall be no record of evil, all will turn around to be perfectly well for you spiritually, materially, physically, health-wise, maritally and financially, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The Lord will clothe you and your own this day with his great love and fill your mouths with songs of gladness, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Desire to know this God more, like Apostle Paul said in Phil 3 vs 10, and you will smile the rest of your days. Remain Rapturable.

Good morning and have a glorious weekend.