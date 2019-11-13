Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 11 -2019

The greatest glory of restoration is that no robbery, loss, sorrow, distress is final: there is a God that turns wilderness to watersprings. This day, God will turn around every confusion, frustration and crises harassing you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

He will replace perplexity with peace; emptiness with fullness; bitterness with sweetness, stress with rest and rejection with reception in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Battles boasting against your comfort will backfire. Calculations of darkness against your next level will scatter into pieces, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God will stop every Saul pursuing your glory and send him on a journey of no return. Wicked exchange of your high places will be reversed. Evil lockers holding your blessings will break by fire. Bitter contenders with your ordained benefits will be wasted, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God will overturn every concluded wickedness against you and offer you your Calvary blessings, in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a productive day.