Today's Christian Devotion 13 - 11 -2019

By the grace of Almighty God, I soak every day of your life in the blood of Jesus. I decree unstoppable advancement upon your life in Jesus mighty name, amen.

The mighty hand of God is upon your life, upholding and protecting you from all those who rise up against you. God has made his grace available for you; anywhere the soles of your feet shall tread upon, will produce blessings in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

The spirit of favour, counsel and power of God shall come upon you. Your ears shall hear good news, you shall walk in victory and liberty of the spirit everyday, in the mighty name Jesus, amen.

As The Lord Almighty liveth, and because the shields of the earth belong to him, sorrow will not visit you or your home, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a wonderful day.