Today's Christian Devotion 12 - 11 -2019

Beloved, I welcome you to a tuesday with pleasant difference. Num 23 vs 19 "God is not a man that he should lie, nor a son of man that he should repent. Has he said, and will he not do? Or has he spoken and will he not make it good? Hebrews 10:23 "Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful".

God is a faithful God. He will always be. He is not a man that he should lie. That which he has promised us, must surely come to pass. Our wavering faith may have brought some delays to conceptions, breakthrough and other answers. It is in our belief that testimonies abound. Believe therefore, without wavering, and experience testimony galore.I pray this day for you, that your faith be rekindled without wavering no more, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God will bring to pass, all you hope for this year, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Christ is our Cornerstone, on him alone we build. Build your unwavering faith in him. Remain heaven bound.

Good morning and enjoy a testimony-filled day.