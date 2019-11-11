Today's Christian Devotion 11 - 11 - 2019

The sun rises on a spot but its ray travels round the world, so shall your glory be spread beyond what you ever thought or imagined, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Note this brethren, no power on earth shall hinder your glory from shining, and the plan of God for your life shall be accomplished and manifested, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

O Razor of the Lord, move in with great speed and destroy all my Goliath in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a great Monday.