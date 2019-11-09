Today's Christian Devotion 09 - 11 - 2019

Psalms 121:4 (KJV) Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. By the word of God, the covenant keeping God shall watch over you and keep you safe from all evil, in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

Every evil registrar, evil time keeper and evil executioner, strategizing evil against you, shall have evil awaiting him at the gate of his success, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every day is a new beginning with new expectations, may the Lord be gracious unto you and supernaturally turn your hope and expectations to reality, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Good morning and have a peaceful weekend.