Today's Christian Devotion 08 - 11 -2019

Good morning Brethren. Welcome to another beautiful day of breaking new grounds. God sent Goliath to Announce David so that people can see the potentials and royalty that were embedded in him. Today God shall use every Goliath in your life to announce you to the world for good, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

That obstacle that looks like a Giant, you shall defeat and it shall take you to another level this day henceforth. Keep believing God for he is at work, and your story will end in praise, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Have a restful weekend.