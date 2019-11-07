Today's Christian Devotion 07 - 11 - 2019

"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for You are with, Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me" Psalm 23:4.

Though insecurity and other vices are now the order of the day all over the world, therefore child of God, fear not for the world's Chief Security Officer is your God. He will see you through to 31st December, and usher you into year 2020, in Jesus mighty name, amen. The Lord be with you.

Good morning and have a blessed day.