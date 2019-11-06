Today's Christian Devotion 06 - 11 -2019

The road of life is always full of many rough edges. There are bridges to cross. There are mountains to climb. There are valleys to cross. But your God, who is the God of the mountains, is the same God of the valleys. The God of the day, is the same God of the night. He will see you through every journey of life. Do not think of giving up in the middle of the journey. He who has started a good work in your life, will surely give you a glorious end. The conclusion is going to be victorious because you are born to win. Be blessed and highly favoured, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. As long as you keep worshipping God and believing in him, better is not good enough for you, rather best is your portion for those blessed by the lord shall possess the land but the cursed shall be cut off. May God grant you the wisdom to stay focused so as not to miss heaven, in Jesus mighty name amen and amen.

Good morning and have a pleasant day