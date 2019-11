Praise God who blessed us with life. Praise him for his love and mercy. God closed the doors of shame and opened the doors of praise for us. He upheld our hope and generously honored our faith. God is our help in times of needs. God is good to all he has made. May God fulfill his purpose for you and may his steadfast love endure forever in your life, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good morning and have a prosperous day.