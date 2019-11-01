Today's Christian Devotion 02- 11 - 2019

Beloved, welcome to day 2 in november. Gen 17 vs 1 -2 : When Abraham was ninety nine years old, the lord appeared to Abrams and said, " I am Almighty God, walk before me and be blameless . I will make my covenant between me and you, and I will multiply you exceedingly "God started by introducing himself to Abraham, because he was about to do new great things in his life. In this November, may you have a new introduction, revelations about God. This is because God will surpass your expectations. May God reach out to you and your household, more than he did to Abraham, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Just walk before him and be Blameless. You shall be happy for it.

Good morning and have a testimony-Filled Saturday.