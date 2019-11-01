Today's Christian Devotion 01 - 11 - 2019

Beloved, welcome to November. Welcome to the 11th month. This month, there shall be no room for the feeling of hoplessness. No matter how long you have prayed for that matter. God of the 11th Hour has never been late to any occasion. He will visit you Suddenly, and grant you your heart desires, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Don't give up.Your movements in this month will be full of grace, favours and accomplishments, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Help will come unto you without limitations.

Host of heaven will grant unto you the capacity to operate at higher level of impact this month and beyond, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. You shall be a Reference point of God's Grace. His presence shall go with you and your own all the way, this month and beyond. You will not labour in vain.

Keep abiding in Him, and he in you. You will never miss out, in the end, in Jesus mighty name, amen. Jesus loves you. Good Morning.

Do have a miracle-filled, new month.