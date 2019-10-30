Today's Christian Devotion 31 - 10 - 2019

Glory to God for the dawning of a new day. I decree today in all that you do, you will receive wisdom to profit; Knowledge to excel; strength to function; favour to prosper; flavour for your labour; prosperity in your work Increase in your finances and Joy in your hearts, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. The light of God will continue to shine on your paths in Jesus mighty name, amen. Remember that Jesus is coming back again.

Good morning and stay lifted in the lord.