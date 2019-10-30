Today's Christian Devotion 30 - 10 - 2019

They may take away everything from you, but if they haven't taken your ability to pray, then they have taken nothing, because you shall rise again, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

They took away Samson's eyes, they took away his hair and strength but they forgot to also take away his ability to pray, in that when he cried out to God, his power was restored. Jonah, in the belly of the fish also cried out to God and the Lord restored his ministry.

Peninah laughed at the bareness of Hanah until Hanah prayed, and God gave her a great son, Samuel. Prayer changes things, no wonder David says "I look up to the mountains, from where does my help come from, it comes from God, the maker of heaven and earth". I encourage you today to engage God in prayer. You shall rise again, you shall also testify, your vision will also speak, you shall also be celebrated, in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

If there is a woman, man to pray, there is a God to answer. Dear God and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, thank you for your loving kindness, and for everything. May God's grace, his endless love, and the sweet fellowship of his holy spirit, abide with you now and for evermore, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and enjoy your day.