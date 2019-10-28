Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 10 -2019

Rms 16:20”And the God of peace shall bruise Satan under your feet shortly. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you. Beloved, every gang up of hell against your glorious destiny is being judged mercilessly henceforth, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

They shall fall into the pit they dug for you. The Grace of God will shield you from open and hidden plans of the enemies, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good Morning and have a great day