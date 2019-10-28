TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

17 hours ago | Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 29 - 10 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Rms 16:20”And the God of peace shall bruise Satan under your feet shortly. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you. Beloved, every gang up of hell against your glorious destiny is being judged mercilessly henceforth, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

They shall fall into the pit they dug for you. The Grace of God will shield you from open and hidden plans of the enemies, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Good Morning and have a great day


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists