Today's Christian Devotion 28 - 10 -2019

Dearly beloved,

Welcome to a new day.

Welcome to a new dawn.

Welcome to the last monday in october. Welcome to the Iast week in october.

Welcome to your appointed season.

Welcome to your season of upliftment, testimonies.

In this week and the remaining days of this year, may God remember you as he remembered Noah, Abraham, Sarah, Mordecai, Esther, Hannah, Joseph, Jephtha, the Israelites and many others, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May he lead and be with you and your household as he did with the Israelites when he brought them to their promised land, in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Always remember that heaven is real, hell is real. Make a wise choice. Live for your Choice.

Good morning and have a fruitful week.