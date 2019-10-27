Today's Christian Devotion 27 - 10 - 2019

Dearly Beloved, welcome to the last sunday in october. Grace is an evidence of God's love for us. He sent his only begotten son (JESUS, WHO IS GRACE), in demonstration of this immeasurable love...John 3:16.

As we worship him this Sunday, may this Grace be our bedrock; speak for us in times of distress; comfort our troubled hearts; bring peace to us and above all, make a way for us where there seems to be no way in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Be in his Presence today. Heaven is a great place. Live your life according to his dictates so as to be there.

Good morning and have a blissful Sunday.