Today's Christian Devotion 26 - 10 -2019

Psalms 19:1, " The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display His craftsmanship".

Dearly beloved, today, you and your own will not only see the glory of God, the Skies will also display his craftsmanship in a manner you could never imagine in the remaining days of this year.The blessings meant for you this year that are still hanging, will be released unto you without further delay, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God will advance you beyond your imagination, elevate you above your equals, establish you in all your efforts, and perfect you in all ways, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. As God was with Isaac during famine in land of the Philistines, so shall he stand by you in every situation in Jesus mighty name, amen.

Remain faithful to God in all things and you shall not be found wanting on the last day. Good morning and enjoy your weekend.