Today's Christian Devotion 25 - 10 -2019

Beloved of God, may your life and family become the delight of God. May he fill your treasure house with plenty, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. May he never cease to care for you and your own.

May the eyes of the Lord continue to watch over you and your household, to keep you from all evils as long as you live. May he always send you rain in due season, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Thank God it's friday. Enjoy God's Presence and Care this weekend and beyond. Beloved, it will be a joyous thing for us to make Heaven at last. Let us strive to accomplish that. The Trumpet may sound any moment, be read.

Good morning and have a happy weekend.