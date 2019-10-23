Today's Christian Devotion 23 - 10 -2019

Beloved of God, It is Middle of the week, a fruitful day.

"And he said unto me, speak unto these bones, and say unto them, O ye bones hear the Word of the Lord"... Ezekiel 37 :4

He that says "I AM AN END TO YOUR BARRENNESS" "I AM THE TRUE VINE"

This morning, as we open our mouths to speak positive things over our lives, our situations, they will hear the word of the Lord and miracles will come our ways, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. God has given us authority to declare an end to that barren situation and it will come to pass.

So this day, exercise your authority and see your miracles flow in Jesus mighty name, amen. Continue to live for Christ. Remain Rapturable. Enjoy God's presence in every altered word, in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen

. Good morning and have a very fruitful day.