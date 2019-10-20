TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Christian Devotion

Today's Christian Devotion 20 - 10 -2019

By The Nigeria Voice
Let God arise and let every wall of Jericho surrounding your expected breakthrough, be scattered unto desolation, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen. Anything supporting the pillars of delay in your life, shall catch fire, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Every agent of darkness planted within and around your place of work to monitor your activities for evil purposes, shall be rooted out, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

May the Lord God bless your labour and multiply the harvests of your hands, and

may the peace of God abide with you, in Jesus name, amen.

Good morning and have a fruitful new week.


