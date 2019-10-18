Today's Christian Devotion 06 - 19 -2019

Beloved of God, today is a day of mercy. By his mercy, this morning, you will receive God's divine direction and attention in all areas of your life, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By his mercy, God will empower you to dominate all situations and circumstances surrounding you. By his abundant mercy, the Lord will make you comfortable, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

By his mercy, anywhere you go, you will not be humiliated. By his mercy, as the Lord lives, you will not mourn over any member of your family and no one will mourn over you this season and beyond, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

His mercy will turn whatever represents defeat in your life, to victory. His mercy will make you rejoice in the end in Jesus mighty and merciful name, amen.

Good morning and have a Mercy-Full Weekend!