Today's Christian Devotion 06 - 15 -2019

I decree and declare that from today, you shall operate under a special coverage of favour. I decree and declare that this is your set time of favour and it will not be frustrated in any way, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

God’s favour will open doors for you this new month of October and beyond. You shall end this year well. You shall not end this year in sin, lack, shame, disappointment, or in sorrow, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

You shall end this year with a wonderful testimony to the praise and glory of God, in Jesus most precious name, amen.

Good morning, God bless you and have a beautiful day.