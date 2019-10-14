Today's Christian Devotion 14 - 10 -2019

How long can I keep waiting on the lord? how long can expectations be maintained?. How can hope quench anxiety for success?. Brethren, trust is the key to the doors that prayer opens. Don't use your mouth to call in defeat for words give light to our faith. With our words, we can bless or curse our future. Keep claiming success. "Let the weak say I am strong, let the blind say I can see', for if you lose hope and accept defeat, it will override the good things God has in stock for you.

Just believe in God and remember that God is always faithful and he will make you the victor and not the victim in Jesus mighty name, amen and amen.

Good morning and have a pleasant Monday.